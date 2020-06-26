1415 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604 Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love this great atomic ranch in Hampton Terrace. Fantastic terrazzo floors. Big yard, storage shed and separate laundry room. Car port. Close to the interstate and walkable to many of the great Seminole Heights' establishments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have any available units?
1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have?
Some of 1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1415 E IDLEWILD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.