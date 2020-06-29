All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

1412 E Annie St

1412 East Annie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 East Annie Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location!!

3/1 with a large Fenced yard.

Rent $975

Security Deposit $975

Pets allowed with a $30 monthly pet fee.

Evictions or Felonies will not be acceptable.

Call or text 727-240-6212 now to set up your appointment to view!

www.phillipscottmi.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 E Annie St have any available units?
1412 E Annie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1412 E Annie St currently offering any rent specials?
1412 E Annie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 E Annie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 E Annie St is pet friendly.
Does 1412 E Annie St offer parking?
No, 1412 E Annie St does not offer parking.
Does 1412 E Annie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 E Annie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 E Annie St have a pool?
No, 1412 E Annie St does not have a pool.
Does 1412 E Annie St have accessible units?
No, 1412 E Annie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 E Annie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 E Annie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 E Annie St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 E Annie St has units with air conditioning.

