1412 E 98TH AVENUE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

1412 E 98TH AVENUE

1412 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1412 98th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 duplex. Fresh painted and move-in ready. The unite has tiles throughout. Tenants pay all utilities. NO SECTION 8. small pets with a $250 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have any available units?
1412 E 98TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1412 E 98TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 E 98TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1412 E 98TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 E 98TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 E 98TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 E 98TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

