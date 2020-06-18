All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1410 E. Louisana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1410 E. Louisana Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

1410 E. Louisana Avenue

1410 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1410 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3577775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have any available units?
1410 E. Louisana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1410 E. Louisana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E. Louisana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E. Louisana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 E. Louisana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 E. Louisana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College