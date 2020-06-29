All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1402 S OREGON CIRCLE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:32 AM

1402 S OREGON CIRCLE

1402 South Oregon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Forest Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1402 South Oregon Circle, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a large carport, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have any available units?
1402 S OREGON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have?
Some of 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 S OREGON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 S OREGON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College