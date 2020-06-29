1402 S OREGON CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a large carport, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!