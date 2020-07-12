13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna

(No Pets Allowed) - Like NEW, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, huge lanai, 1 car garage, 1525sf townhome. The living area is all nice large tile, all counter tops are granite, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances through out the kitchen, ceiling fans in all rooms! Amenities include huge heated pool, sauna, spa, fitness center, club house, game room. All conveniently located near I-75 and Fletcher Ave, close to everything while surrounded in lush conservation areas.



**Note - this community has pool/fitness center, but the HOA requires a separate processing fee($50) and deposit($200) for access.