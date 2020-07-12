All apartments in Tampa
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE

13919 River Willow Pl · (813) 716-6066
Location

13919 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL 33637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
(No Pets Allowed) - Like NEW, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, huge lanai, 1 car garage, 1525sf townhome. The living area is all nice large tile, all counter tops are granite, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances through out the kitchen, ceiling fans in all rooms! Amenities include huge heated pool, sauna, spa, fitness center, club house, game room. All conveniently located near I-75 and Fletcher Ave, close to everything while surrounded in lush conservation areas.

**Note - this community has pool/fitness center, but the HOA requires a separate processing fee($50) and deposit($200) for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have any available units?
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have?
Some of 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offers parking.
Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE has a pool.
Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
