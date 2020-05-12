Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205
13560 Cypress Glen Lane
No Longer Available
Location
13560 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL 33637
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Club at Hidden River - Near USF - Beautiful newer condo community near USF. Beautiful inside.
(RLNE2654152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have any available units?
13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 currently offering any rent specials?
13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 pet-friendly?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 offer parking?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not offer parking.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have a pool?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not have a pool.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have accessible units?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13560 Cypress Glen Lane #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
