Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:53 PM

1309 W. Humphrey St.

1309 West Humphrey Street · (813) 294-1970
Location

1309 West Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 W. Humphrey St. · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 W. Humphrey St. Available 04/30/20 Big 4 bedroom family house - Complete an application online at www,MakitaRentals.com

Make this centrally located 4 bedroom 2 bath your next home!!

The house is on a tree shaded lot, with a large fenced in back yard that is perfect for the dog or kids to play in.

The master has a private bathroom, ample closet space and sliding doors that go out to a screened in porch. Living room and kitchen are connected with a high bar, which works great when entertaining guest. Tile floors throughout.

Two spare bedrooms share the large hall bath. Laundry closet is located right next to the hall bath, The fourth room is on the front of the house, works great at an office, kids play room, or 4th bedroom.

Anyone interested should set an appointment right now, this home wont last long. Home is currently occupied, but we will be scheduling showings starting March 30th. Text (813) 294-1970 if you want to schedule a showing. Or complete an application online and the property manager will contact you. www,MakitaRentals.com

Located near I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, Dale Mabry, Lowry Park Zoo.

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, roughly $4000 per month in income. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford electric, food, and fun.

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. Online application at www,MakitaRentals.com

(RLNE3207613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have any available units?
1309 W. Humphrey St. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1309 W. Humphrey St. currently offering any rent specials?
1309 W. Humphrey St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 W. Humphrey St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 W. Humphrey St. is pet friendly.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. offer parking?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not offer parking.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have a pool?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not have a pool.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have accessible units?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 W. Humphrey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 W. Humphrey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
