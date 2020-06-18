Amenities

1309 W. Humphrey St. Available 04/30/20 Big 4 bedroom family house - Complete an application online at www,MakitaRentals.com



Make this centrally located 4 bedroom 2 bath your next home!!



The house is on a tree shaded lot, with a large fenced in back yard that is perfect for the dog or kids to play in.



The master has a private bathroom, ample closet space and sliding doors that go out to a screened in porch. Living room and kitchen are connected with a high bar, which works great when entertaining guest. Tile floors throughout.



Two spare bedrooms share the large hall bath. Laundry closet is located right next to the hall bath, The fourth room is on the front of the house, works great at an office, kids play room, or 4th bedroom.



Anyone interested should set an appointment right now, this home wont last long. Home is currently occupied, but we will be scheduling showings starting March 30th. Text (813) 294-1970 if you want to schedule a showing. Or complete an application online and the property manager will contact you. www,MakitaRentals.com



Located near I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, Dale Mabry, Lowry Park Zoo.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, roughly $4000 per month in income. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford electric, food, and fun.



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. Online application at www,MakitaRentals.com



