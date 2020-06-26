1308 East River Cove Street - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $899 per month OR 7 months @ $949 per month Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 700 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1982

Property Type: Condo

Construction: Block

Floor: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Parking: Parking spot in front of unit

Laundry: Outside Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central AC: No

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$300 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 1 pet max, 50 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Laminate and tile

Fully-Fenced



LEASE INFO Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!