1308 East River Cove Street - A

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $899 per month OR 7 months @ $949 per month Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 700 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1982
Property Type: Condo
Construction: Block
Floor: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Parking: Parking spot in front of unit
Laundry: Outside Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: No
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$300 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 1 pet max, 50 lbs max
UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Laminate and tile
Fully-Fenced
LEASE INFO Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!