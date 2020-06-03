1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Make this your beautiful home in a private gated community! This condo has appealing spacious open floor plan. The updated kitchen features a granite countertops, upgraded appliance package and pantry for extra storage. This home offers a nest thermostat, the new waterproof hardwood flooring, new master bedroom carpet, ceiling fans, tray ceilings, a screened patio off the living room area with a large storage area, neutral paint, and window coverings. This condo is in excellent condition! Great location - only seconds away from Dale Mabry and all the shopping and restaurants that Tampa has to offer. Easy access to the Veteran's Express Way and I-275. This beautiful community has many amenities to include a pool, water access and a private gated entrance. Rent includes cable, internet, pest control, trash, pool maintenance and a secured entrance.