All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

1306 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1306 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Make this your beautiful home in a private gated community! This condo has appealing spacious open floor plan. The updated kitchen features a granite countertops, upgraded appliance package and pantry for extra storage. This home offers a nest thermostat, the new waterproof hardwood flooring, new master bedroom carpet, ceiling fans, tray ceilings, a screened patio off the living room area with a large storage area, neutral paint, and window coverings. This condo is in excellent condition! Great location - only seconds away from Dale Mabry and all the shopping and restaurants that Tampa has to offer. Easy access to the Veteran's Express Way and I-275. This beautiful community has many amenities to include a pool, water access and a private gated entrance. Rent includes cable, internet, pest control, trash, pool maintenance and a secured entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College