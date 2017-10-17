All apartments in Tampa
1227 E Mohawk Ave

1227 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 East Mohawk Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1227 E Mohawk Ave Available 03/20/20 COMING SOON!!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE2532488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have any available units?
1227 E Mohawk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1227 E Mohawk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1227 E Mohawk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 E Mohawk Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave offer parking?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have a pool?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have accessible units?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 E Mohawk Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 E Mohawk Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

