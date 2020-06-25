All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1210 East Palifox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1210 East Palifox Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

1210 East Palifox Street

1210 East Palifox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1210 East Palifox Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 East Palifox Street have any available units?
1210 East Palifox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1210 East Palifox Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 East Palifox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 East Palifox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 East Palifox Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street offer parking?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street have a pool?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 East Palifox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 East Palifox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College