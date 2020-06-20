All apartments in Tampa
1205 HOLMES AVENUE

1205 Holmes Avenue · (813) 777-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Holmes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great opportunity to rent a charming bungalow in Ybor Heights! The main home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1,119 square feet, including a large utility / laundry room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and no carpet anywhere... House only for $1500.mo

This property also has an additional 400-ish square foot converted garage apartment that would be great for guest and the famous in-laws! Additional apartment included for an extra $300/mo or will be leased to another person.

Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have any available units?
1205 HOLMES AVENUE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have?
Some of 1205 HOLMES AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 HOLMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 HOLMES AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 HOLMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 HOLMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 HOLMES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
