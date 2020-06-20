1205 HOLMES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great opportunity to rent a charming bungalow in Ybor Heights! The main home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1,119 square feet, including a large utility / laundry room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and no carpet anywhere... House only for $1500.mo



This property also has an additional 400-ish square foot converted garage apartment that would be great for guest and the famous in-laws! Additional apartment included for an extra $300/mo or will be leased to another person.



Fenced back yard.