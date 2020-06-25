All apartments in Tampa
1201 E ELLICOTT STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

1201 E ELLICOTT STREET

1201 E Ellicott St · No Longer Available
Location

1201 E Ellicott St, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Enjoy lots of windows and great neighbors..idyllic home with the classic front porch. This 3 bedroom home features an open floor plan with a carport. Lots of beautiful trees keep this home cool and shady. Enjoy sitting on the swing on the front porch reading your newspaper. Super high ceilings and the modern paint colors give a warm feeling of coziness. Super close to shopping and restaurants. wonderful space for gardens and lots of parking even off-road. Charming classic bungalow on a corner lot provides a little more privacy. Come See why Everyone loves Seminole Heights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have any available units?
1201 E ELLICOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have?
Some of 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 E ELLICOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
