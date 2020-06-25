All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
118 W MINNEHAHA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 W MINNEHAHA STREET

118 West Minnehaha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

118 West Minnehaha Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The Minnehaha house is just a short walk away from all of the hotspots that you’ve grown to love in Seminole Heights. Whether it’s having a slice of cheesecake at The C House, or getting your Heights swag at Urban Bungalow, there’s something for everyone in this eclectic neighborhood. On a quiet street, just a short walk to the river, you’ll find your new home. Complete with two large bedrooms and bathrooms, indoor laundry, and one of the prettiest and most serene private backyards. If you’re not quite ready to buy but want to experience this amazing community, this is the home for you. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have any available units?
118 W MINNEHAHA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have?
Some of 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 W MINNEHAHA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET offers parking.
Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have a pool?
No, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 W MINNEHAHA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College