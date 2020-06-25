118 W MINNEHAHA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The Minnehaha house is just a short walk away from all of the hotspots that you’ve grown to love in Seminole Heights. Whether it’s having a slice of cheesecake at The C House, or getting your Heights swag at Urban Bungalow, there’s something for everyone in this eclectic neighborhood. On a quiet street, just a short walk to the river, you’ll find your new home. Complete with two large bedrooms and bathrooms, indoor laundry, and one of the prettiest and most serene private backyards. If you’re not quite ready to buy but want to experience this amazing community, this is the home for you. Call today!