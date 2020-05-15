Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
116 W Sligh Ave
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 W Sligh Ave
116 West Sligh Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
116 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
116 W Sligh Ave. - Property Id: 168007
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168007p
Property Id 168007
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5238181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have any available units?
116 W Sligh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 116 W Sligh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 W Sligh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W Sligh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave offer parking?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have a pool?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 W Sligh Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 W Sligh Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
