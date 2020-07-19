Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 115 S Lois Ave # 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
115 S Lois Ave # 203
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 S Lois Ave # 203
115 S Lois Av 203
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
115 S Lois Av 203, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4481509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave # 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have a pool?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College