All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 115 S Lois Ave # 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
115 S Lois Ave # 203
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

115 S Lois Ave # 203

115 S Lois Av 203 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

115 S Lois Av 203, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4481509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave # 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have a pool?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College