Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 S Lois Av 105, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WantThisHouse.com - South Tampa Rental - 1/1 - Book an appointment to view at: https://wth.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?calendarID=884296
View all our vacancies at: http://www.wantthishouse.com/unfurnished-rentals.html
(RLNE2694263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave # 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 105 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave # 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 is pet friendly.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have a pool?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 has a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
