Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

113 S Fremont Avenue C

113 S Fremont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

113 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3784259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have any available units?
113 S Fremont Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 113 S Fremont Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
113 S Fremont Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S Fremont Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C offer parking?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have a pool?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
