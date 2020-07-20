Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 113 S Fremont Avenue C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
113 S Fremont Avenue C
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 S Fremont Avenue C
113 S Fremont Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
113 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3784259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have any available units?
113 S Fremont Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 113 S Fremont Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
113 S Fremont Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S Fremont Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C offer parking?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have a pool?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 S Fremont Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 S Fremont Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College