1107 W Peninsular St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

1107 W Peninsular St

1107 W Peninsular St · No Longer Available
Location

1107 W Peninsular St, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Charming Home in Tampa Heights. This home has an open floor plan with a decorative fireplace and tons of natural lighting adding to its allure. Kitchen is compact and efficient offering plenty of cupboard space for the chef in the family. Master bedroom has its own private bath with floor to ceiling mirrors adding additional pizazz to an already well-loved home. Remaining two bedrooms share a bathroom. This home offers a sun-room/den or office space as well. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, full size washer/dryer, and wood style flooring. Large uncovered deck in the back of the home can be used for family barbecues. Enjoy the privacy of your large fenced backyard for entertaining or just relaxing! Close to I-275, minutes to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and the Stadium. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 W Peninsular St have any available units?
1107 W Peninsular St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 W Peninsular St have?
Some of 1107 W Peninsular St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 W Peninsular St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 W Peninsular St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 W Peninsular St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 W Peninsular St is pet friendly.
Does 1107 W Peninsular St offer parking?
No, 1107 W Peninsular St does not offer parking.
Does 1107 W Peninsular St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 W Peninsular St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 W Peninsular St have a pool?
No, 1107 W Peninsular St does not have a pool.
Does 1107 W Peninsular St have accessible units?
No, 1107 W Peninsular St does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 W Peninsular St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 W Peninsular St does not have units with dishwashers.
