Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 a duplex, with new paint, flooring and new appliances. Property is in close proximity to Busch Gardens, I-275, USF, restaurants and shopping. Property is Sec 8 eligible. Make your appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 E LOTUS AVENUE have any available units?
1107 E LOTUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1107 E LOTUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E LOTUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.