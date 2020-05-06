All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

110 South Hoover Boulevard

110 South Hoover Boulevard
Location

110 South Hoover Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Move into a one, two or three-bedroom residence at Mosaic Westshore and experience a true luxury apartment, Tampa-style, with views of the bay and lush tropical landscaping. The finest appointments, amenities and services accentuate the scenery, while the location places you right between the beach and the highlights of downtown. Tropical landscaping is a must, but only Mosaic Westshore enhances the lush greenery with an interior courtyard pool with sun lounge and a barbeque pavilion. Furthermore, when you want excitement, our Westshore Tampa Apartments place you seconds from the Westshore Plaza Mall and minutes from the best of downtown, including Ybor City, the Performing Arts Center and top area employers in the financial district.Apartments in Tampa FL 33607 place you in the center of the action with a great climate, numerous entertainment options and recreational activities. In 2011, there were more than 340,000 residents in the city of Tampa.The word "Tampa" in the Calusa language means "sticks of fire." In 2008, Forbes ranked Tampa as the fifth-best outdoor city. Tampa has a humid subtropical climate determined by the ocean weather patterns.Commercial fishing, phosphates and cigars have become important industries for Tampa, Florida. The proximity to Cuba and the Dominican Republic has made this city an important cigar hub for Vicente Martinez Ybor. Spanish culture is very prevalent in the Cruise ships make Tampa a frequent destination with Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Carnival visiting this port for rest and relaxation. The Tampa Port Authority is vital to the livelihood of the metropolis.Large corporations include OSI Restaurant Partners, WellCare Health Plans and TECO Energy. MacDill Air Force Base employs more than 15,000 personnel.The Tampa International Airport serves the community. Interstate Highways 4, 75 and 275 connect the city, and Amtrak's Silver Star travels to Tampa. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority provides bus service to Tampa. The TECO line offers street car service to the community. Water taxis are also available in this modern city.There are an abundance of great opportunities for enjoying the sun, heat and water in Tampa. Families have numerous entertainment options, including the Tampa Museum of Art, Children's Museum and Florida Orchestra. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island and the Florida Aquarium are incredible destinations. There are more than 165 parks and beaches in the Tampa area.There are 28 public libraries for learning about the world and more than 20 hospitals to serve the health care needs of the population. The University of South Florida also calls Tampa home.The skyline of this city is impressive with its post-modern architecture. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a popular site for photographs with its fan-like appearance.The Babe Zaharias Golf Course is for golfing enthusiasts. Since 1904, The Gasparilla Pirate Festival has been taking place as a mock pirate invasion. There are many exciting and relaxing events in this city. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays are rising professional sports teams full of the energetic passion of this Southern city. Tampa apartments place you in the center of all this action.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have any available units?
110 South Hoover Boulevard has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have?
Some of 110 South Hoover Boulevard's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 South Hoover Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
110 South Hoover Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 South Hoover Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 South Hoover Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard offer parking?
No, 110 South Hoover Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 South Hoover Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 110 South Hoover Boulevard has a pool.
Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 110 South Hoover Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 110 South Hoover Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 South Hoover Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
