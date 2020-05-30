Rent Calculator
10907 N. 22nd St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
10907 N. 22nd St.
10907 North 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10907 North 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4560537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have any available units?
10907 N. 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 10907 N. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
10907 N. 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10907 N. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. offer parking?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10907 N. 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10907 N. 22nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
