All apartments in Tampa
109 S NEWPORT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
109 S NEWPORT AVENUE
109 South Newport Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 South Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious luxury brand new home in South Tampa! Walking distance to UT and restaurants! Minutes away to
downtown Tampa! Quick drive to cross town expressway and Interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have any available units?
109 S NEWPORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have?
Some of 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
109 S NEWPORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 S NEWPORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
