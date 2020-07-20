All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10748 Pictorial Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10748 Pictorial Park Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 2:05 AM

10748 Pictorial Park Drive

10748 Pictorial Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10748 Pictorial Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tampa, FL. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3,468 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have any available units?
10748 Pictorial Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have?
Some of 10748 Pictorial Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10748 Pictorial Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10748 Pictorial Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10748 Pictorial Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive offers parking.
Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have a pool?
No, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10748 Pictorial Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10748 Pictorial Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College