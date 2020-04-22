107 W WOOD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location...cute 2 bed 1 bath in Tampa, 2 minutes from I-275 with newer window, central air conditioner and washer and dryer hook up. No carpet! Tile floors everywhere.

You will love this Home! Hurry, before is gone!