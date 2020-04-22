All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 W WOOD STREET

107 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 West Wood Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location...cute 2 bed 1 bath in Tampa, 2 minutes from I-275 with newer window, central air conditioner and washer and dryer hook up. No carpet! Tile floors everywhere.
You will love this Home! Hurry, before is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 W WOOD STREET have any available units?
107 W WOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 W WOOD STREET have?
Some of 107 W WOOD STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 W WOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
107 W WOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 W WOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 107 W WOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 107 W WOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 W WOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 107 W WOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 107 W WOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 W WOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
