10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Cory lake isles home ready for immediate occupancy upon approval. This 4/3/3 is located in New Tampa in a fully gated and secured community. A guard at gate 24/7 Home has ceramic tile throughout all the living areas. Formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen opens to large family room. Large breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen. All kitchen appliances included. Community pool and playground. Large 3 car garage with ample parking spaces. This is a split plan with the master on one side and all other bedrooms on the other side of the home. Cory Lake requires a separate application fee and background check for all prospective tenants.

We also have a $65 application fee per person to run credit, background, employment, rental history, and income verification.