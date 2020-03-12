All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE

10632 Cory Lake Drive · (813) 781-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10632 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2655 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cory lake isles home ready for immediate occupancy upon approval. This 4/3/3 is located in New Tampa in a fully gated and secured community. A guard at gate 24/7 Home has ceramic tile throughout all the living areas. Formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen opens to large family room. Large breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen. All kitchen appliances included. Community pool and playground. Large 3 car garage with ample parking spaces. This is a split plan with the master on one side and all other bedrooms on the other side of the home. Cory Lake requires a separate application fee and background check for all prospective tenants.
We also have a $65 application fee per person to run credit, background, employment, rental history, and income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
