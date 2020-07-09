All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

10607 N 26th St

10607 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10607 North 26th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to Busch Gardens - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5432027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 N 26th St have any available units?
10607 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10607 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
10607 N 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 N 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 10607 N 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10607 N 26th St offer parking?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 10607 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 10607 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10607 N 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10607 N 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.

