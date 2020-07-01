Rent Calculator
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM
106 S HABANA AVENUE
106 South Habana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have any available units?
106 S HABANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have?
Some of 106 S HABANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 S HABANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
106 S HABANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S HABANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 106 S HABANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 106 S HABANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 S HABANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 106 S HABANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 106 S HABANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S HABANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 S HABANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
