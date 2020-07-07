10420 N Mckinley Tampa 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub

Less than one mile from Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of South Florida. 20 minutes to Downtown Tampa. This spacious three bedroom has a large living and dinning area. Private patio, washer/dryer, walk in closets. Gated apartment community, dog park, heated pool, 24/7 fitness center and much more!

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

