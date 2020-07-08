10315 N 9TH STREET

Amenities

recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Immediately!! UNIT A & UNIT B Both 2/1 - Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS (unless service animals). $1,700 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 2 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out. New Roof! The kitchen is a chef’s delight with updated cabinets and new appliances.. ALL NEW CUSTOM TILE THRU OUT!!!! NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!! NO RECENT EVICTIONS AND VERIFIED INCOME TO SUPPORT RENT AMOUNT.