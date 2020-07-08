All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

10315 N 9TH STREET

10315 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10315 North 9th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Available Immediately!! UNIT A & UNIT B Both 2/1 - Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS (unless service animals). $1,700 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 2 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out. New Roof! The kitchen is a chef’s delight with updated cabinets and new appliances.. ALL NEW CUSTOM TILE THRU OUT!!!! NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!! NO RECENT EVICTIONS AND VERIFIED INCOME TO SUPPORT RENT AMOUNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 N 9TH STREET have any available units?
10315 N 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 N 9TH STREET have?
Some of 10315 N 9TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 N 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10315 N 9TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 N 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10315 N 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10315 N 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 N 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10315 N 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 N 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10315 N 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

