1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

1030 Normandy Trace Road · (813) 908-8555
Location

1030 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded Harbour Island condominium with designer touches throughout. Townhouse style with your own attached garage. High end wood laminate floors throughout the living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. No carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets, granite counter & more. Living room and dining room separated by the kitchen. Balcony off the living room with an epoxy finish on the floor. View of the swimming pool and gardens. 2 nice size bedrooms with California built in closets. Both bathrooms have been totally redone with beautiful tile walls, granite counter tops and wood cabinetry. The garage has an epoxy floor finish, stainless steel front loading washer & dryer, and many built-ins. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent. Located within Island Walk community on beautiful Harbour Island. Resort like amenities include 2 pools, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and 24/7 controlled guard gated access community. Convenient to downtown, Channelside, Crosstown Express and 275. Walk downtown to the museums, arts center, Curtis Hixon Park and all the wonderful activities taking place. Close to the Bayshore and not far from Hyde Park/Soho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have any available units?
1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have?
Some of 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
