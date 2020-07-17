1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded Harbour Island condominium with designer touches throughout. Townhouse style with your own attached garage. High end wood laminate floors throughout the living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. No carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets, granite counter & more. Living room and dining room separated by the kitchen. Balcony off the living room with an epoxy finish on the floor. View of the swimming pool and gardens. 2 nice size bedrooms with California built in closets. Both bathrooms have been totally redone with beautiful tile walls, granite counter tops and wood cabinetry. The garage has an epoxy floor finish, stainless steel front loading washer & dryer, and many built-ins. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent. Located within Island Walk community on beautiful Harbour Island. Resort like amenities include 2 pools, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and 24/7 controlled guard gated access community. Convenient to downtown, Channelside, Crosstown Express and 275. Walk downtown to the museums, arts center, Curtis Hixon Park and all the wonderful activities taking place. Close to the Bayshore and not far from Hyde Park/Soho.