All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10222 N Oakleaf Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Tampa, FL
/
10222 N Oakleaf Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
10222 N Oakleaf Ave
10222 North Oakleaf Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
10222 North Oakleaf Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home available now. Fully fenced in back yard with a large screened in Florida room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have any available units?
10222 N Oakleaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have?
Some of 10222 N Oakleaf Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10222 N Oakleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10222 N Oakleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 N Oakleaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave offer parking?
No, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have a pool?
No, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 N Oakleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10222 N Oakleaf Ave has units with dishwashers.
