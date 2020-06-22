All apartments in Tampa
10220 N 23rd St.

10220 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10220 North 23rd Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME W/ FENCED IN BACKYARD!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come home to this super clean newly painted and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath located close to the interstate, Bush Gardens and minutes from down town. Big fenced in backyard with storage room. At $1300 and this location it will go fast. Act now call for a showing and lets get you moved in before the New Year.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4572010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 N 23rd St. have any available units?
10220 N 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10220 N 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
10220 N 23rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 N 23rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. offer parking?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. have accessible units?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 N 23rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 N 23rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
