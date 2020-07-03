All apartments in Tampa
10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE

10143 Heather Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10143 Heather Sound Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW!!! REAL NICE!!! Shows like a model!!! No rear neighbors!!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage pool home features an open floor plan and so much more!!! All in a gated community overlooking conservation and a pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10143 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

