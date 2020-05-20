Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10106 N Arden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10106 N Arden Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10106 N Arden Ave
10106 Arden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10106 Arden Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tampa - We accept section 8
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint, and wood laminate flooring throughout main living areas.
(RLNE4810631)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have any available units?
10106 N Arden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10106 N Arden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave offer parking?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have a pool?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have accessible units?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College