Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10106 N Arden Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

10106 N Arden Ave

10106 Arden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10106 Arden Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tampa - We accept section 8

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint, and wood laminate flooring throughout main living areas.

(RLNE4810631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 N Arden Ave have any available units?
10106 N Arden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10106 N Arden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave offer parking?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have a pool?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have accessible units?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

