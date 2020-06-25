All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10106 N Arden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10106 N Arden Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

10106 N Arden Ave

10106 N Arden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10106 N Arden Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tampa - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint, and wood laminate flooring throughout main living areas.

(RLNE4810631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 N Arden Ave have any available units?
10106 N Arden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10106 N Arden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 N Arden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave offer parking?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have a pool?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have accessible units?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 N Arden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 N Arden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College