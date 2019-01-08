Rent Calculator
10105 N 10TH STREET
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM
1 of 6
10105 N 10TH STREET
10105 North 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10105 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 1/2 duplex for rent. New AC. Convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
10105 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10105 N 10TH STREET have?
Some of 10105 N 10TH STREET's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10105 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10105 N 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10105 N 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
