1010 W Grace St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in West Riverfront. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,700/month rent. $1,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact fmc constructions and investments at 813-597-9565 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.