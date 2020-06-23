All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1010 W Grace St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1010 W Grace St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:08 AM

1010 W Grace St

1010 Grace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 Grace Street, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in West Riverfront. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,700/month rent. $1,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact fmc constructions and investments at 813-597-9565 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 W Grace St have any available units?
1010 W Grace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 W Grace St have?
Some of 1010 W Grace St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 W Grace St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W Grace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W Grace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 W Grace St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 W Grace St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 W Grace St offers parking.
Does 1010 W Grace St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 W Grace St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W Grace St have a pool?
No, 1010 W Grace St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W Grace St have accessible units?
No, 1010 W Grace St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W Grace St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 W Grace St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College