Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

101 W Beach Pl 2

101 Beach Place · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,612

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
trash valet
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442

Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water. Rooftop terrace with city views, quiet reading lounge, secure parking garage, 100% smoke free, concrete construction (no co-signers accepted here)
Gorgeous designer cabinets, balconies, wood floors in living area, washer/dryer. Pets allowed up to 100lb w/ breed restrictions $20 per month. Add $125 per month for cable-internet-valet trash.
Please contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
(727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
*All properties by appointment only*
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. *No Short Term
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community, not on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/101-w-beach-pl-tampa-fl-unit-2/233442
Property Id 233442

(RLNE5942737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have any available units?
101 W Beach Pl 2 has a unit available for $2,612 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have?
Some of 101 W Beach Pl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W Beach Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Beach Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Beach Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W Beach Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 offer parking?
Yes, 101 W Beach Pl 2 offers parking.
Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Beach Pl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have a pool?
Yes, 101 W Beach Pl 2 has a pool.
Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 101 W Beach Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Beach Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Beach Pl 2 has units with dishwashers.
