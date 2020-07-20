Rent Calculator
101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD
101 East Davis Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
101 East Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
3/2.5 , one car garage, back patio courtyard. Avail Oct 1,2019 NO PETS PLEASE Available Oct 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E DAVIS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
