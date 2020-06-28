All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:07 AM

1008 W Beacon Ave

1008 W Beacon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1008 W Beacon Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fenced back yard, nice great room with pool table, Unique older home close to most anything. Do a drive by, then call for a application ($50) which we can email to you.
John Kelly, manager 813.220.2244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W Beacon Ave have any available units?
1008 W Beacon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W Beacon Ave have?
Some of 1008 W Beacon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W Beacon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W Beacon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W Beacon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 W Beacon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1008 W Beacon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1008 W Beacon Ave offers parking.
Does 1008 W Beacon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 W Beacon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W Beacon Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 W Beacon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W Beacon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 W Beacon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W Beacon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W Beacon Ave has units with dishwashers.
