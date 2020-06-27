All apartments in Tampa
1008 E Louisiana Ave

1008 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Everything in Seminole Heights. - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE2525430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have any available units?
1008 E Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1008 E Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 E Louisiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave offer parking?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 E Louisiana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 E Louisiana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
