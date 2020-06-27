All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10019 N 23rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10019 N 23rd St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10019 N 23rd St

10019 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10019 North 23rd Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4983155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 N 23rd St have any available units?
10019 N 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10019 N 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
10019 N 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 N 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10019 N 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 10019 N 23rd St offer parking?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 10019 N 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 N 23rd St have a pool?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 10019 N 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 N 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10019 N 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10019 N 23rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College