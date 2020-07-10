All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10017 1/2 N Myrtle St

10017 1/2 N Myrtle St · No Longer Available
Location

10017 1/2 N Myrtle St, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, full appliance package including washer and dryer.

Pets may be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE3965091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have any available units?
10017 1/2 N Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
10017 1/2 N Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St pet-friendly?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St offer parking?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St does not offer parking.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have a pool?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St does not have a pool.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10017 1/2 N Myrtle St does not have units with air conditioning.

