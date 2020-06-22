All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B

10014 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Location

10014 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex features parkay flooring, with updated large stand-up shower, ceiling fans, a large fenced in backyard and off-street parking.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

NO Pets accepted.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have any available units?
10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have?
Some of 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
