10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex features parkay flooring, with updated large stand-up shower, ceiling fans, a large fenced in backyard and off-street parking.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



NO Pets accepted.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.