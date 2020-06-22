10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B

Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex features parkay flooring, with updated large stand-up shower, ceiling fans, a large fenced in backyard and off-street parking.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
NO Pets accepted.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.