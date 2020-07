Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet valet service parking clubhouse playground

Welcome home to Midora at Woodmont located in Tamarac, FL. A picturesque lakeside community nestled within the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodmont, we are conveniently close to Woodmont Country Club and Golf Course, Broward Mall, Coral Square Mall, University Hospital, Tamarac Elementary School, Lauderdale by the Sea, and Pompano Beach. I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and the Sawgrass Expressway are all just minutes away, making commuting around the greater Fort Lauderdale area a breeze.