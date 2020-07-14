All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Lakeview Flats

Open Now until 6pm
8800 NW 78th Ct · (954) 420-7842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 293 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeview Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Many homes are newly renovated with stainless steel appliances and wood-grain flooring. Lakeview Flats, located in Tamarac, Florida, is a peaceful, lakeside community nestled within the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodmont. We are conveniently located close to Woodmont Country Club and Golf Course, Broward Mall, Coral Square Mall, University Hospital, Tamarac Elementary School, Lauderdale by the Sea and Pompano Beach. I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and the Sawgrass Expressway are all just minutes away, making commuting around the greater Fort Lauderdale area a breeze. Residents enjoy a host of amenities including Newly Renovated State-of-the-Art Apartments In-Unit Washer and Dryer New Exterior Painting Stylish Clubroom Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Clubhou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview Flats have any available units?
Lakeview Flats has 16 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeview Flats have?
Some of Lakeview Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Flats is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Flats offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Flats offers parking.
Does Lakeview Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Flats have a pool?
Yes, Lakeview Flats has a pool.
Does Lakeview Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeview Flats has accessible units.
Does Lakeview Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeview Flats have units with air conditioning?
No, Lakeview Flats does not have units with air conditioning.
