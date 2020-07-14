Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Many homes are newly renovated with stainless steel appliances and wood-grain flooring. Lakeview Flats, located in Tamarac, Florida, is a peaceful, lakeside community nestled within the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodmont. We are conveniently located close to Woodmont Country Club and Golf Course, Broward Mall, Coral Square Mall, University Hospital, Tamarac Elementary School, Lauderdale by the Sea and Pompano Beach. I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and the Sawgrass Expressway are all just minutes away, making commuting around the greater Fort Lauderdale area a breeze. Residents enjoy a host of amenities including Newly Renovated State-of-the-Art Apartments In-Unit Washer and Dryer New Exterior Painting Stylish Clubroom Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Clubhou