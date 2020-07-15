Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

8720 Azalea Court Apt #202, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful apartment in the heart of Tamarac, 2 bedroom and 2 upgraded bathroom, lovely kitchen lots of space, incredible living and dining area with high ceiling, all tiled, enjoy your incredible afternoons in a screened balcony with amazing golf view, washer and dryer in the unit, on a second floor and no one above you. Close to shopping centers [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3554076 ]