Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

8720 Azalea Court

(305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8720 Azalea Court, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8720 Azalea Court Apt #202, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful apartment in the heart of Tamarac, 2 bedroom and 2 upgraded bathroom, lovely kitchen lots of space, incredible living and dining area with high ceiling, all tiled, enjoy your incredible afternoons in a screened balcony with amazing golf view, washer and dryer in the unit, on a second floor and no one above you. Close to shopping centers [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3554076 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Azalea Court have any available units?
8720 Azalea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
Is 8720 Azalea Court currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Azalea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Azalea Court pet-friendly?
No, 8720 Azalea Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8720 Azalea Court offer parking?
No, 8720 Azalea Court does not offer parking.
Does 8720 Azalea Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 Azalea Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Azalea Court have a pool?
No, 8720 Azalea Court does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Azalea Court have accessible units?
No, 8720 Azalea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Azalea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Azalea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Azalea Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Azalea Court does not have units with air conditioning.
