Tamarac, FL
8351 E Sands Point Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

8351 E Sands Point Blvd

8351 Sands Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8351 Sands Point Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodland Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No pets, remodeled, all new appliances, clean, formal 2 beds/2 full baths and made sun room to 3rd bedroom,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have any available units?
8351 E Sands Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
Is 8351 E Sands Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8351 E Sands Point Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 E Sands Point Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd offer parking?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have a pool?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
