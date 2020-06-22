Rent Calculator
8351 E Sands Point Blvd
8351 E Sands Point Blvd
8351 Sands Point Blvd
8351 Sands Point Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodland Lakes
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No pets, remodeled, all new appliances, clean, formal 2 beds/2 full baths and made sun room to 3rd bedroom,
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have any available units?
8351 E Sands Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tamarac, FL
.
Is 8351 E Sands Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8351 E Sands Point Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 E Sands Point Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tamarac
.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd offer parking?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have a pool?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8351 E Sands Point Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8351 E Sands Point Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
